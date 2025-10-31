EPA cuts nine months from Tijuana River sewage project timelines

The EPA has announced a nine-month reduction in construction timelines for key projects addressing sewage flow from Mexico into Southern California, following a 100-day review and binational cooperation.
Oct. 31, 2025
2 min read
ID 158901110 @ Sherryvsmith | Dreamstime.com
Tijuana River Canal in Mexico

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that an additional nine months have been eliminated from construction timelines for key projects addressing raw sewage flowing from Mexico into Southern California. The update follows a 100-day review of existing Minute 328 infrastructure projects conducted by a binational working group established under a July Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Mexico’s Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Alicia Bárcena Ibarra.

According to EPA, the review confirms that all projects remain on schedule to meet previously accelerated deadlines. Since the MOU’s signing, the agency reports that the Trump Administration and its Mexican counterparts have collectively reduced total construction time by roughly 12 years across the full slate of projects.

“The Trump Administration is doing everything in its power to urgently and permanently deliver the 100% solution to the Tijuana River Sewage Crisis that the residents of Southern California have demanded for decades,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a press release. “Reducing timelines for existing infrastructure projects is a sign of great progress and demonstrates how both the United States and Mexico are faithfully upholding their agreed-upon responsibilities from July’s MOU.”

The binational working group—comprising EPA, the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC), and Mexican counterparts—identified time savings by cutting six months from rehabilitation of 23,000 feet of deteriorating wastewater pipe in the Tijuana River Gates project and three months from upgrades at Pump Station 1 (PB-1), which provides backup capacity during equipment failures.

U.S. IBWC Commissioner Chad McIntosh stated in a press release that “U.S. IBWC is proud to be part of President Trump and Administrator Zeldin’s team implementing a 100% solution to permanently eliminate American exposure to Mexican sewage from the Tijuana River.”

The EPA also highlighted completion of a 10 million-gallon-per-day expansion at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant—finished in just 100 days instead of the originally projected two years—and plans to expand its capacity to 50 mgd by the end of 2027.

Negotiations on a new treaty “Minute” are underway, with a joint public update expected by the end of 2025.

Follow this story

The EPA and USIBWC completed a 10 million-gallon-per-day expansion at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant in just 100 days, increasing capacity to reduce cross...
EPA and Mexico sign an MOU to expedite projects addressing the Tijuana River sewage crisis, aiming for completion by 2027 and including new infrastructure investments.
NASA's EMIT, designed to map minerals on Earth, detected sewage in water near a Southern California beach.
USIBWC and EPA speed up the expansion of the SBIWTP from 25 to 35 MGD, aiming for a 100-day completion to reduce polluted river flows and odors.
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin holds press conference in San Diego on Tijuana River sewage crisis, discusses collaboration with Mexican counterpart and impacts on community.
Mexico's wastewater discharge into Tijuana River for critical repairs prompts IBWC's efforts to mitigate impact and expedite flow diversion.
Stewart's Drain
Wastewater mixed with stormwater began entering the United States from Tijuana.
The International Boundary and Water Commission sections discussed water quality monitoring and wastewater compliance issues.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Cracking the code on acceptance of direct potable water reuse
Q&A: The future of thermal treatment for biosolids and PFAS management
*NEW* Guide to Electrical Conduit Cost Savings
Sponsored
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored