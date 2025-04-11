Mexico temporarily discharges wastewater into Tijuana River

U.S. Section Commissioner for the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) Dr. Maria-Elena Giner announced on April 9, 2025, that Mexico will discharge approximately 5 MGD of wastewater into the Tijuana River. Mexico later stated that the discharge is limited to peak hours, making the average daily impact about 3 MGD.

Mexico anticipates discharging wastewater into the river for five days, stating on April 9, as they repair a critical junction box that is part of the International Collector project.

Commissioner Giner stated in an email that it was a difficult decision for Mexico to make, as they spent days looking at alternatives. The team working on the 24/7 project felt they exhausted all other options and found a path to mitigate the amount of flow to the river from a potential of about 25 MGD to roughly 5 MGD.