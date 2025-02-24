U.S., Mexican IBWS sections discuss initiatives for 2025

The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) hosted their Mexican colleagues for the Annual Commission Planning Meeting on January 15, 2025, in El Paso, Texas.

The meeting outlined how both countries will work together on projects to improve the health and safety of communities along the border.

Wastewater related items

Wastewater related items discussed in the meeting include:

The U.S. Section provided an overview of its Asset Management Program. The Asset Management Plan (AMP) for our wastewater treatment plants will be completed in 2025. Gaging stations and permanent operating equipment AMP will be completed sometime around 2026.

The South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant achieved water quality permit compliance in November 2024. The U.S. Section issued a contract for a Tijuana River water quality study with sampling expected to start this month.

achieved water quality permit compliance in November 2024. The U.S. Section issued a contract for a Tijuana River water quality study with sampling expected to start this month. Excess flows and lack of redundancy at the Nogales International Wastewater Treatment Plant continue to be a concern. The Mexican Section will meet with the Nogales, Sonora, water district to determine how to bring the entities discharging industrial waste into compliance.

Other items

Other items discussed in the meeting include:

USIBWC proposed a framework and schedule for negotiations on a comprehensive Colorado River Minute to succeed Minute No. 323, which expires at the end of 2026.

Technical personnel from both Sections continue to work on the 2014 Photomap, with the goal of signing a Joint Report of the Principal Engineers by summer 2025.

Recognizing the importance of transparency, the USIBWC Public Affairs Office announced outreach activities with Mexico, including Mexican participation in U.S. Section Citizens Forum meetings, joint newsletters, and regularly scheduled meetings between public affairs officers of both countries.

The Commission will coordinate the schedule for implementation of recommendations from the Safety of Dams inspections, as discussed during a January 14 meeting.

USIBWC collaboration with the Mexican Section on demarcation at international bridges and ports of entry will accelerate this year.

The U.S. Section reiterated its request Mexico meet its Rio Grande delivery obligation using the Minute 331 tools.

The Commission agreed to all proposed dates of regional commission meetings and all binational meetings related to the border.