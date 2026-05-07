EPA completes Potomac Interceptor remediation effort

Federal agencies coordinated efforts to remediate soil and water complete cleanup activities by May 6, and ensure the Potomac River is safe for residents and visitors.
May 7, 2026
2 min read
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View over Potomac River at harpers ferry

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it has completed remediation work related to the Potomac Interceptor collapse and fully demobilized its federal response presence, concluding cleanup activities months ahead of the 2026 America 250 celebrations.

The collapse released at least 240 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Potomac River earlier this year. Wastewater flow through the interceptor was restored March 14, allowing federal agencies to shift focus to environmental remediation activities, including soil and water sampling, sewage-contaminated soil removal, canal flushing and erosion control measures.

“From the onset of this response, we made clear EPA would be on the ground, working at full speed, until the Potomac Interceptor site and surrounding area were fully remediated,” said Jessica Kramer, EPA assistant administrator for water and senior response officer, in an EPA press release. “Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action and leadership and a coordinated effort across federal agencies, we kept that promise and restored the Potomac River to pre-collapse conditions for the enjoyment of residents and visitors to our nation’s capital region this summer.”

The federal response included coordination among EPA, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Park Service. EPA said all remediation activities were completed by May 6, while DC Water continues targeted soil remediation work along portions of the C&O Canal through the end of May.

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