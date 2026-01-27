DC Water nears containment of Potomac Interceptor overflow as bypass operations continue

The Potomac Interceptor conveys up to 60 million gallons per day from parts of Maryland and Virginia to DC Water’s Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant. The bypass uses a contained, 2,700-foot section of the C&O Canal, implemented in coordination with the National Park Service, to safely route wastewater around the collapse.

Winter weather has complicated operations, with heavy snow and freezing temperatures requiring frequent maintenance of pumps clogged by fats, oils, grease, wipes and debris. DC Water has added pumping capacity and redundancy to maintain operations and reduce overflow volumes.

Once containment is achieved, crews will excavate and inspect the damaged pipe, stabilize surrounding soils and develop a long-term repair plan. DC Water will also work with state and federal agencies to assess environmental impacts and remediation needs.

Drinking water remains unaffected, as the incident occurred downstream of drinking water intakes. DC Water continues to remind the public to avoid posted areas and contact with untreated wastewater.