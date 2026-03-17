EPA assumes water sampling role following Potomac Interceptor collapse

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will take over daily water quality sampling as part of the federal response to the Potomac Interceptor collapse, replacing monitoring efforts previously conducted by the District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment.

EPA said it will continue sampling at the same locations and process results at its Environmental Science Center in Fort Meade, with data expected to be publicly available approximately three days after collection.

“Since President Trump immediately granted DC’s request for federal assistance responding to the sewage crisis at the Potomac Interceptor site, EPA has led a successful, coordinated federal effort,” said EPA Senior Response Officer and Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in an EPA press release. “EPA taking over the daily water sampling is the next step in that coordinated federal response. We will provide accurate, timely results to the public and continue working to ensure that repairs and remediation occur as quickly as possible.”