EPA assumes water sampling role following Potomac Interceptor collapse

In response to the January 2026 sewage spill caused by the Potomac Interceptor collapse, the EPA is now conducting water sampling at the same locations, with results available within three days to monitor environmental impact.
March 17, 2026
2 min read
EPA/DOEEE Potomac Interceptor Monitoring Data Dashboard
DC Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) sampling locations

DC Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) sampling locations (Photo credit: EPA/DOEEE Potomac Interceptor Monitoring Data Dashboard).

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will take over daily water quality sampling as part of the federal response to the Potomac Interceptor collapse, replacing monitoring efforts previously conducted by the District of Columbia Department of Energy and Environment.

EPA said it will continue sampling at the same locations and process results at its Environmental Science Center in Fort Meade, with data expected to be publicly available approximately three days after collection.

“Since President Trump immediately granted DC’s request for federal assistance responding to the sewage crisis at the Potomac Interceptor site, EPA has led a successful, coordinated federal effort,” said EPA Senior Response Officer and Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in an EPA press release. “EPA taking over the daily water sampling is the next step in that coordinated federal response. We will provide accurate, timely results to the public and continue working to ensure that repairs and remediation occur as quickly as possible.”

Jessica Kramer highlighted her career, regulatory approach, and responses on WOTUS, cooperative federalism and the funding freeze.
March 28, 2025

The Potomac Interceptor, a major sanitary sewer conveying up to 60 million gallons per day to Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant, experienced a collapse in January 2026, releasing hundreds of millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the Potomac River.

In response, DC Water implemented a controlled bypass system using the C&O Canal to contain the spill and redirect flows back into the interceptor system for treatment.

EPA and federal partners continue to support response efforts on-site, including stormwater diversion, remediation and technical assistance. Officials said drinking water supplies remain unaffected, as the contamination occurred downstream of the Washington Aqueduct’s primary intake.

Related

DC Water is deploying temporary measures, including high-capacity pumps and canal bypasses, to contain a sewer overflow caused by the collapse of the Potomac Interceptor near ...
Jan. 22, 2026
DC Water
Rock removed around the Potomac Interceptor (Photo credit: DC Water).
DC Water's recent report details a significant wastewater spill of approximately 243 million gallons after the Potomac Interceptor collapse, with ongoing efforts to repair the...
Feb. 10, 2026
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Cracking the code on acceptance of direct potable water reuse
Q&A: The future of thermal treatment for biosolids and PFAS management
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored
Champion Strut™ Live Inventory
Sponsored