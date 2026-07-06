EPA releases draft PFAS biosolids guidance for public comment

According to EPA, the guidance is intended to provide practical recommendations for managing biosolids while supporting their beneficial use where appropriate. The agency recommends avoiding land application of biosolids near waterways, on areas where children regularly play and on crops with a higher potential for human exposure.

EPA said the draft guidance replaces the previous administration's draft risk assessment after reviewing stakeholder feedback from wastewater utilities, farmers, scientists and other groups. The agency said commenters raised concerns that the earlier assessment relied on assumptions that did not reflect typical land application practices and placed too much emphasis on data from highly contaminated industrial sites.

"One of EPA's top priorities is to Make America Healthy Again, and reducing risk from PFOA and PFOS in biosolids is a critical part of that effort," said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer in a press release. "This draft guidance will provide Americans with commonsense recommendations that can protect public health, while also supporting wastewater systems and beneficial use of biosolids when appropriate."

EPA noted that not all biosolids contain detectable or elevated levels of PFOA and PFOS. The agency said the guidance is intended to help wastewater systems continue managing biosolids while reducing potential exposure risks and will inform future actions as part of its broader strategy for addressing PFAS throughout their lifecycle.