Five takeaways from the EPA's draft sewage sludge risk assessment for PFOA and PFOS

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its Draft Sewage Sludge Risk Assessment on January 14, 2025, for Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS).

The draft risk assessment indicates that in some scenarios, the EPA’s acceptable risk threshold may be exceeded when sewage sludge containing PFOA and PFOS is land applied for beneficial reuse or surface disposed.

The draft risk assessment focuses on people living on or near impacted farms or those that rely primarily on their products.

The EPA also released a fact sheet, which includes some of the questions and answers listed below.

What are sewage sludge and biosolids?

The EPA defines sewage sludge as the liquids that are separated from the solids in the wastewater treatment process.

Biosolids are sewage sludge that is intended to be applied to land as a soil conditioner or fertilizer.

What are PFOA and PFOS?

According to the EPA, PFOA and PFOS are two chemicals in a larger class of synthetic chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

PFOA and PFOS can persist in the environment for long periods of time. The chemicals have been linked to a variety of adverse human health effects.

PFAS manufactures voluntarily phased out domestic manufacturing of PFOA and PFOS and the EPA restricted their use by Significant New Use Rules (SNURs) issued under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

1. Why is the EPA concerned about the presence of the chemicals in sewage sludge?

According to an EPA fact sheet, multiple activities still result in PFOA, PFOS and their precursors being released to WWTPs.

Traditional treatment technology does not remove or destroy the two compounds, and the chemicals typically accumulate in sewage sludge.

The chemicals can move from soils to groundwater or nearby waterbodies and be taken up into fish, plants and livestock.

The EPA is concerned about these chemicals in sewage sludge because these factors raise questions about the potential risks associated with the presence of PFOA and PFOS in sewage sludge that is being land applied, surface disposed or incinerated.

2. What are the potential sources of PFOA and PFOS in sewage sludge?

According to the EPA, potential sources of the chemicals include: