Sedron breaks ground on Indiantown biosolids upcycling facility in Florida

Set to operate by 2028, the Indiantown project exemplifies innovative waste-to-energy technology, offering regional benefits.
April 24, 2026
2 min read
Tracey Benson Photography
Groundbreaking ceremony for the Indiantown Upcycling Facility took place on April 23, 2026. Picture from left to right: Ken Sigman, Ara Partners; Bob Preston, Synagro; Geoff Trukenbrod, Sedron; Stanley Janicki, Sedron; State Senator Gayle Harrell; Mayor Carmine Dipaolo; Dave Galey, Sedron; and Matt Parsons, Sedron (Photo credit: Tracey Benson Photography).

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Indiantown Upcycling Facility took place on April 23, 2026. Picture from left to right: Ken Sigman, Ara Partners; Bob Preston, Synagro; Geoff Trukenbrod, Sedron; Stanley Janicki, Sedron; State Senator Gayle Harrell; Mayor Carmine Dipaolo; Dave Galey, Sedron; and Matt Parsons, Sedron (Photo credit: Tracey Benson Photography).

Sedron broke ground on the Indiantown Upcycling Facility on April 23, 2026, marking a key step forward in deploying advanced biosolids management technology in Florida through its partnership with Synagro and support from the Indiantown Village Council.

The facility will use Sedron’s Varcor technology to convert municipal biosolids into water, calcium-rich ash and carbon-negative electricity, with power exported to the grid. The project is positioned as a regional solution for utilities seeking more sustainable and cost-effective biosolids management options while addressing challenges such as emissions and emerging contaminants.

“We are thrilled to break ground on the Indiantown Upcycling Facility,” said Stanley Janicki, chief commercial officer of Sedron. “This project, employing our patented Varcor technology, represents a transformative step forward for biosolids management in Florida. It will deliver environmental benefits, cost savings for utilities, new high-paying jobs, and carbon-negative energy—all while advancing a true circular economy.”

Synagro Technologies and Sedron are collaborating to develop Florida's first biosolids upcycling plant in Indiantown.
Feb. 24, 2026

The project builds on a broader collaboration between Sedron and Synagro aimed at providing long-term stability in biosolids handling. “The Indiantown project leverages two innovative partners to deliver long-term stability and sustainability of biosolids management for municipalities,” said Bob Preston, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors of Synagro. “Synagro brings the platform, Sedron brings the technology; and together, we provide certainty of performance and cost. This is what innovation-meets-infrastructure looks like.”

The development follows a recent investment of up to $500 million in Sedron by Ara Partners to scale biosolids and manure upcycling projects across North America. “The Indiantown site shows how advanced biosolids upcycling provides a cost-effective service to utilities while lowering emissions,” said Cory Steffek of Ara Partners. “Sedron’s Varcor platform offers a model for how North American communities can turn waste challenges into economic wins.”

Martin County has signed a 10-year agreement to process biosolids at the upcoming Indiantown Upcycling Facility.
March 18, 2026

Local officials emphasized the project’s potential environmental and economic benefits. “This technology and how Florida can begin to attack biosolid management efficiently and effectively and the removal of forever chemicals is paramount for Florida’s environment,” said Carmine Dipaolo, mayor of Indiantown. “The Village is thrilled and proud to have Sedron be a partner with us on this exciting venture which will be the first Upcycling Facility in Florida, but not the last.”

Construction is expected to begin following the groundbreaking, with operations anticipated to ramp up in 2028. The facility is projected to create up to 30 local jobs and serve as a model for future biosolids upcycling projects in the region.

About the Author

Alex Cossin
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Alex Cossin

Associate Editor

Alex Cossin is lead reporter, staff writer and content strategist for Waterworld Magazine, Wastewater Digest, Stormwater Solutions and Water Technology. Cossin graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Cossin can be reached at [email protected].

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