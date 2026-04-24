Sedron breaks ground on Indiantown biosolids upcycling facility in Florida

Sedron broke ground on the Indiantown Upcycling Facility on April 23, 2026, marking a key step forward in deploying advanced biosolids management technology in Florida through its partnership with Synagro and support from the Indiantown Village Council.

The facility will use Sedron’s Varcor technology to convert municipal biosolids into water, calcium-rich ash and carbon-negative electricity, with power exported to the grid. The project is positioned as a regional solution for utilities seeking more sustainable and cost-effective biosolids management options while addressing challenges such as emissions and emerging contaminants.

“We are thrilled to break ground on the Indiantown Upcycling Facility,” said Stanley Janicki, chief commercial officer of Sedron. “This project, employing our patented Varcor technology, represents a transformative step forward for biosolids management in Florida. It will deliver environmental benefits, cost savings for utilities, new high-paying jobs, and carbon-negative energy—all while advancing a true circular economy.”