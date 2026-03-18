Martin County, Florida commits biosolids to Indiantown upcycling facility

“We have the ability to execute a long-term contract for the transportation and processing of our biosolids. This provides for budget predictability and security into the future,” said Sam Amerson, Director, Martin County Utilities and Solid Waste, in a press release.

The Indiantown facility is expected to serve as a regional hub for biosolids management in South Florida, offering utilities a disposal alternative with predictable costs and environmental performance.

“Martin County’s commitment underscores the trust in our collaborative approach to biosolids management,” said Chief Commercial Officer of Synagro Pam Racey in a press release. “The Indiantown Upcycling Facility will provide operational certainty and environmental performance, paving the way for more municipalities to join this innovative initiative.”

Sedron officials said the partnership demonstrates the potential for advanced technologies to support utility sustainability goals while delivering economic benefits.

“This contract with Martin County exemplifies the value of our partnership with Synagro in delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions for South Florida utilities,” said Stanley Janicki, Chief Commercial Officer, Sedron, in a press release. “We’re proud to support communities like Martin County in achieving their sustainability goals while fostering economic benefits through job creation and local investment.”

The facility, planned on an 11-acre site in Indiantown, is expected to begin construction in 2026 and ramp up operations by 2028.