Synagro, Sedron partner on Florida biosolids upcycling facility

Synagro Technologies and Sedron have announced a strategic partnership to support a new regional biosolids upcycling facility in Indiantown, Florida.

Under the agreement, Synagro will supply biosolids from municipal customers in key Florida metro areas to Sedron’s planned Indiantown Upcycling Facility, where material will undergo advanced drying using Sedron’s patented Varcor system. The companies say the project is designed to convert biosolids into valuable resources, including carbon-negative electricity, while reducing reliance on traditional disposal methods.

The 11-acre facility — described as the first of its kind in Florida and the second nationally — will incorporate odor, noise and traffic controls. Construction is slated to begin in 2026, with operations expected to ramp up in 2028.

Company officials said the partnership combines Synagro’s national biosolids management footprint with Sedron’s drying and renewable energy technology to deliver a next-generation, circular-economy solution for Florida utilities. The project is expected to create up to 30 local jobs and provide long-term cost efficiencies for regional wastewater systems.