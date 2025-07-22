Hyundai Meta Plant seeks wastewater permit

HMGMA seeks approval for a 5-year industrial pretreatment permit to discharge wastewater to the North Bryan Water Reclamation Facility, following recent fines for violating state regulations.
The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) is seeking state approval to discharge wastewater to the soon-to-open North Bryan Water Reclamation Facility, which sits on the Ogeechee River Basin. The New industrial pretreatment permit, if approved, would be good for five years.

The plant was recently fined $30,000 for violating state wastewater regulations in which the plant discharged industrial water to a publicly owned treatment works without an industrial permit, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

The May 2025 fine followed the plant allegedly failing to meet wastewater processing and disposal since September 2024.

Discharges and compliance

The permit would allow HMGMA to discharge:

  • Metal finishing process wastewater
  • Vehicle wash water
  • Non-contact cooling water
  • Sanitary wastewater
  • Stormwater

The permit would be regulated under the Georgia Water Quality Control Act, Federal Clean Water Act and 40 CFR 403 and 433 (metal finishing category). Limitations were based on EPA guidance and local sewer ordinances.

Effluent limits and monitoring requirements

The plant will be required to monitor internal and final outfalls for various parameters, including:

  • Flow, BOD5, COD, TSS, TDS and pH
  • Heavy metals such as lead, copper, zinc, chromium, cadmium, nickel, silver, mercury, arsenic, selenium and molybdenum
  • Organics such as benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene, phenol, total PAH, surfactants and total phenolics
  • Nutrients like ammonia and phosphorous
  • Total Toxic Organics (TTOs), oil and grease, chloride, sulfate and specific conductivity.

Monitoring intervals range from annual to daily depending on the parameter.

Compliance conditions

The permit requires the plant to have an annual certification for process changes or receipt of offsite waste and requires public notification for any non-routine spills. The permit also requires that the plant submit priority pollutant scans and annual discharge characteristic reports. Certified operators and lab analysts will be required.

