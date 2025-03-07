Compliance & Regulations

Georgia Hyundai manufacturing facility fails treatment standards

Wastewater generated by the facility failed to meet local pretreatment requirements which led to wastewater being trucked offsite.
March 7, 2025
2 min read
ID 715190 © Robert Pernell | Dreamstime.com
Tanker Truck on highway.

The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), located in Bryan County, Georgia, allegedly failed to meet wastewater processing and disposal since September 2024.

According to a news article, the city of Savannah agreed to treat HMGMA’s industrial wastewater temporarily as the Bryan County treatment facility was being built.

The HMGMA facility began pumping its industrial wastewater on September 3, 2024, to the Travis Field Water Reclamation Facility. However, within weeks city technicians discovered that the wastewater exceeded allowable limits of copper and zinc.

In anticipation of Hurricane Helene, the city shut down operations at the Travis Field plant on September 26. A news article stated that was the last time the plant received wastewater from the HMGMA facility.

According to Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK), documents obtained through the Georgia Open Records Act (GORA) revealed at least four months of trucking wastewater off-site.

ORK states that the original plan, agreed to by the city of Savannah, Hyundai, JDA and state and local regulators, was to send the industrial wastewater via 24 miles of purpose-laid pipe to the Travis Field facility.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) became aware of HMGMA’s alternative approach and sent a letter of concern. The letter detailed potential issues with having industrial wastewater hauled away in tanker trucks, including the need for the wastewater to still meet pretreatment standards at the individual treatment facilities in the state.

According to ORK, it is unclear where the trucks were taking the wastewater, what pretreatment standards those locations require and whether HMGMA can meet those standards.

ORK stated that EPD issued a Notice of Violation following initial inquiries with HMGMA.

It remains unclear if HMGMA has met pretreatment standards or if the city began receiving the wastewater again.

About the Author

Email

Alex Cossin

Associate Editor

Alex Cossin is the associate editor for Waterworld Magazine, Wastewater Digest and Stormwater Solutions, which compose the Endeavor Business Media Water Group. Cossin graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Cossin can be reached at [email protected].

Sign up for Wastewater Digest Newsletters
Get all the latest news and updates.

Related

Standardized plant-based formulations safely neutralize foul wastewater treatment odors

Standardized plant-based formulations safely neutralize foul wastewater treatment odors

What is surface wasting (SWAS)?

What is surface wasting (SWAS)?

Modernize OT Cybersecurity to Mitigate Risk
Sponsored

Modernize OT Cybersecurity to Mitigate Risk

Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs
Sponsored

Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs