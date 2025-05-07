Hyundai Metaplant fined $30,000 for wastewater violations

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America was fined $30,000 by Georgia EPD for violating state wastewater regulations.
May 7, 2025
ID 50854100 @ James Martin | Dreamstime.com
Hyundai factory in Montgomery, Alabama

The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) was fined $30,000 for violating state wastewater regulations.

The fine was issued by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), which stated the company “discharged industrial wastewater to a publicly owned treatment works without an industrial permit for such a discharge and utilized a sewage holding tank at the facility for purposes other than construction trailers at a construction site.”

EPD stated that the company must submit all required documents regarding an industrial pretreatment permit for discharge to the North Bryan WRF, comply with requirements for pumping and hauling non-process wastewater and submit a revised corrective action plan for review and approval, as well as paying a $30,000 settlement amount.

The HMGMA facility allegedly failed to meet wastewater processing and disposal regulations since September 2024 and was sent a letter of concern from EPD detailing potential issues with the facility’s wastewater.

Wastewater generated by the facility failed to meet local pretreatment requirements which led to wastewater being trucked offsite.

About the Author

Email

Alex Cossin

Associate Editor

Alex Cossin is the associate editor for Waterworld Magazine, Wastewater Digest and Stormwater Solutions, which compose the Endeavor Business Media Water Group. Cossin graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism. Cossin can be reached at [email protected].

Sign up for Wastewater Digest Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Standardized plant-based formulations safely neutralize foul wastewater treatment odors
What is surface wasting (SWAS)?
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored
Modernize OT Cybersecurity to Mitigate Risk
Sponsored