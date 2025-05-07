Hyundai Metaplant fined $30,000 for wastewater violations

The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) was fined $30,000 for violating state wastewater regulations.

The fine was issued by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), which stated the company “discharged industrial wastewater to a publicly owned treatment works without an industrial permit for such a discharge and utilized a sewage holding tank at the facility for purposes other than construction trailers at a construction site.”

EPD stated that the company must submit all required documents regarding an industrial pretreatment permit for discharge to the North Bryan WRF, comply with requirements for pumping and hauling non-process wastewater and submit a revised corrective action plan for review and approval, as well as paying a $30,000 settlement amount.

The HMGMA facility allegedly failed to meet wastewater processing and disposal regulations since September 2024 and was sent a letter of concern from EPD detailing potential issues with the facility’s wastewater.