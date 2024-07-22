Biddeford, Maine, pilots new technology that reduces impact to climate

The city of Biddeford, Maine, became the first in the state to implement the DiriGoH20 system in 2022.

DiriGoH20 is a system developed by a Maine-based engineering and manufacturing company, Maine Manufacturing Partners.

The device is installed in the Biddeford Pool facility and is powered by wastewater. During the treatment process, DigiGoH20 produces a naturally occurring disinfectant and generates clean hydrogen gas.

The hydrogen can be harnessed and used to offset energy costs at the facility, and the natural disinfectant can replace the use of harsh chemicals, like chlorine, in the water treatment process.

Since the technology was installed, the Biddeford Pool facility has treated 1.3 million gallons of the city’s wastewater and generated 175 gallons of naturally occurring disinfectant, which was used to treat the water.

Currently, the city spends $57,000 annually on chlorine and if this technology was implemented citywide, it could save as much annually, according to a city of Briddeford press release.

The creation and harnessing of hydrogen could offset the municipalities electricity costs, which annually run just under $200,000 per year.

The city of Biddeford’s two clean water facilities treats up to 1 billion gallons of wastewater per year. The city receives wastewater from over 5,000 homes and businesses and through a series of treatment processes, the water is cleaned and restored to the natural environment.

The city of Saco is using a similar technology developed by Maine Manufacturing Partners to neutralize odor and clean the air at the Water Resource Recovery Department, Saco’s clean water facility.

Maine Manufacturing Partners is installing the new technology at no cost to municipalities that adopt early.