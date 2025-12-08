Sarasota County completes Florida’s largest MBR upgrade at Bee Ridge WRF

Sarasota County has finished a major expansion and conversion of its Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility, marking completion of the largest membrane bioreactor (MBR) installation in Florida and the county’s biggest capital improvement project to date, according to the county. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Dec. 5.

The five-year project increased capacity from 12 mgd to 18 mgd and upgraded the plant to Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) standards, significantly reducing nitrogen and phosphorus in reclaimed water returned to the environment through irrigation and salinity-barrier wells. County officials said the improvements will help meet long-term population growth while protecting local bays, estuaries, and waterways.

“This project is a combined effort with a lasting impact for our community,” said Brooke Bailey, director of Public Utilities, in a press release. “Our priority is to consistently upgrade our infrastructure and systems to meet the needs of Sarasota County and protect our beautiful environment.”

Crews maintained operations of the existing plant during construction and repurposed infrastructure where possible. A citizen stakeholder group also shaped key design choices, including larger odor-control scrubbers and relocated generators to reduce noise.

Carollo Engineers and Garney Construction partnered with the county on the project. In 2024, the effort earned a Gold Envision award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.

Bee Ridge is the first of Sarasota County’s three water reclamation facilities slated for AWT conversion; work at the Venice Gardens plant began in May 2025.