Raleigh’s $227M Bioenergy Recovery Project powers municipal fleet with wastewater

The City of Raleigh, North Carolina, has commissioned its Bioenergy Recovery Project at the Neuse River Resource Recovery Facility, a $227 million initiative that transforms wastewater biosolids into renewable natural gas (RNG) — enough to power more than 70 GoRaleigh buses each day. The facility makes Raleigh the first city in North Carolina and one of only a few in the U.S. to fuel a municipal fleet with RNG produced directly from wastewater.

The system treats 50 million gallons of wastewater per day using advanced anaerobic digestion and an innovative thermal hydrolysis process (THP), which acts as a high-pressure “steam cooker” to improve digester performance. The result is greater biogas production, a 50% reduction in biosolids volume and a Class A-quality biosolid suitable for beneficial reuse as a soil conditioner.

“This project proves that we don’t have to choose between protecting our planet and operating efficiently,” said Whit Wheeler, Raleigh water director, in a press release. “We’re taking something that used to be waste and turning it into clean energy that will fuel our city for years to come.”

The new system captures and purifies biogas, converting it into pipeline-grade RNG that is injected into a nearby natural gas network. The gas will primarily fuel the city’s bus fleet, with excess supply available for sale to generate revenue.

Developed through collaboration among Raleigh Water, GoRaleigh, and the Office of Sustainability, the Bioenergy Recovery Project aligns with the city’s goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. The project was led by Edward Stempien, P.E., with Crowder Construction Company as construction manager and Hazen & Sawyer and Black & Veatch as engineers of record.

Completed in summer 2025 and celebrated with a ribbon cutting in fall 2025, the facility represents a key step toward Raleigh’s circular economy vision — turning wastewater byproducts into renewable resources that support both environmental and operational sustainability.