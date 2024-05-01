Veolia and Milwaukee recognize wastewater infrastructure as an “Ecofactory”

Veolia North America, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson recognized Milwaukee’s wastewater treatment facilities as an “Ecofactory.”

The recognition took place on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, and marked the transformation of the infrastructure, from what was once a waste disposal process, into a stream of green energy, resource recovery and environmental stewardship for greater Milwaukee.

The “Ecofactory” concept is a goal set by Veolia that transforms municipal wastewater treatment into a modern and profitable hub of sustainability, circularity, green jobs, education and climate resilience, as stated on their website.

The concept builds on MMSD’s leadership in treating wastewater as a valuable resource for nearly a century, bringing significant environmental benefits to the region. Some of the benefits are things like producing Milorganite fertilizer, turning gas byproducts into power sources and digesting waster to create energy while reducing landfill use.

Veolia is designating Milwaukee as its first Ecofactory in America, and stated they will use Milwaukee’s successes as a blueprint to inspire similar transformation in other cities.

"Veolia is thrilled to partner with MMSD to launch the Ecofactory initiative in Milwaukee, a city that has long exemplified how to treat the environment responsibly and find creative ways to turn waste into resources,” said CEO of Veolia North America, Karen Rougé, in a press release.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our shared commitment to sustainability and community engagement. By combining our expertise and resources, we can continue to create a more resilient and resourceful water infrastructure for Milwaukee and its residents, helping them cut carbon emissions, find value in wastewater and build stronger communities,” said Rougé.