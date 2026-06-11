California opens $46 million grant program for border water quality projects

California has opened a $46 million grant program aimed at addressing water quality issues tied to transboundary pollution along the U.S.-Mexico border, while renewing calls for federal action to resolve ongoing wastewater infrastructure problems in the Tijuana River watershed.

The funding, announced by Governor Gavin Newsom, is being made available through Proposition 4, a voter-approved bond measure passed in 2024. The grant program will support projects that reduce bacteria and trash pollution, address public health concerns, improve sediment management, and advance restoration efforts in waterways impacted by cross-border contamination.

The funding comes as California continues to press federal agencies to complete upgrades to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, which treats wastewater originating from Tijuana. State officials noted that EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin pledged a "100% solution" to the long-running Tijuana River pollution crisis in 2025, but California argues that a permanent fix has yet to be delivered.