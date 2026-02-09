EPA highlights progress on Tijuana River sewage crisis during San Diego visit

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin visited San Diego, California, last week to meet with residents, business owners and local officials and highlight federal efforts to advance what the agency calls a permanent solution to the long-running Tijuana River sewage crisis.

For decades, untreated sewage flows from Mexico have crossed into Southern California, contributing to repeated beach closures, environmental degradation and public health concerns. During the visit, Zeldin pointed to recent binational agreements and accelerated infrastructure projects aimed at stopping the cross-border discharges.

“The Trump Administration promised to treat this crisis with the urgency it deserves, and that’s what we are doing,” Zeldin said in an EPA press release. “We’ve made incredible progress in accelerating infrastructure buildouts and getting Mexico to step up to the plate, but we know the work isn’t done.”