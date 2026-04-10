Study finds wastewater emissions significantly underreported globally

A new study published in Nature Climate Change finds that greenhouse gas emissions from wastewater systems are being substantially underestimated in national inventories, with implications for climate policy and utility operations.

The research, led by Princeton University scientists, analyzed wastewater emissions reporting across 38 countries and found that emissions of methane and nitrous oxide are underestimated by approximately 19% to 27%. These gaps are largely attributed to outdated accounting methods and incomplete inclusion of sources such as untreated sewage, decentralized systems and latrines.

In total, the study estimates that between 94 million and 150 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions may be missing from annual global inventories due to these omissions. Researchers note that wastewater systems are a significant but often overlooked source of greenhouse gases, with emissions comparable in scale to sectors such as aviation or shipping.