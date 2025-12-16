U.S., Mexico approve IBWC Minute 333 to address San Diego–Tijuana wastewater pollution

The United States and Mexico have reached a new binational agreement aimed at reducing untreated wastewater and sediment discharges along the San Diego, California–Tijuana, Baja California border region. Through International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) Minute 333, approved by both governments on Dec. 15, the two countries committed to a series of wastewater and sanitation actions under the 1944 Water Treaty.

Minute 333 outlines specific measures to address long-standing border sanitation issues, including creation of a Binational Work Group to conduct technical studies, construction of a sediment basin in Mexico’s Matadero Canyon, development of Tijuana’s new Tecolote–La Gloria wastewater treatment plant, and establishment of a schedule to remove sediment and solid waste from the Tijuana River channel. The agreement also calls for creation of a dedicated account at the North American Development Bank to support long-term operation and maintenance of sanitation infrastructure.

“The Minute embodies the 100% solution negotiated by Administrator Zeldin and Secretary Barcena to provide comprehensive and permanent relief for American Citizens exposed to transboundary pollution,” said Chad McIntosh, U.S. Commissioner of the IBWC, in a press release.

Mexican IBWC Commissioner Adriana Reséndez said the agreement reinforces Mexico’s commitments to resolving wastewater challenges in the region “to benefit the environment and the health of residents on both sides of the border.”

IBWC said implementation of Minute 333, together with infrastructure projects already underway under Minute 328, is expected to eliminate or significantly reduce untreated wastewater and sediment flows into the Tijuana River and the Pacific Ocean.