NSF funds decentralized wastewater research for island communities

A research team including University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has been awarded a three-year, $5 million National Science Foundation grant to develop decentralized wastewater treatment solutions for island and rural communities with aging infrastructure. The project is led by the University of South Florida, with UH Mānoa supporting research and pilot testing in Hawaiʻi.

The effort targets the widespread use of cesspools, which in Hawaiʻi alone discharge an estimated 52 million gallons of untreated wastewater per day into the ground, contributing to coastal water contamination and reef degradation. Full replacement with conventional systems can cost households $30,000 to $50,000.

The project, known as Honu Hub, is focused on developing a compact, solar-powered and certifiable alternative designed for low-density and remote areas. The systems are energy-independent and feature remote monitoring and automation, positioning them as a potential replacement for cesspools where centralized infrastructure is not feasible.

UH Mānoa researchers are leading the design and pilot demonstration of nutrient capture technologies within the Honu Hub system. Pilot testing is underway at the Wahiawā Wastewater Treatment Plant in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu.

“Collaborating with the University of South Florida, our goal is to empower communities with solutions that protect public health, preserve our nearshore ecosystems and ensure clean water for future generations,” said Zhiyue Wang, assistant professor at UH Mānoa and co-principal investigator on the project, in a news release.

The work is supported through NSF’s Convergence Accelerator program, which advances adaptive, decentralized wastewater infrastructure for communities facing significant sanitation challenges.