USF researchers advance solar-powered, decentralized wastewater system with $5M NSF award

A University of South Florida research team is moving closer to delivering a market-ready, decentralized wastewater treatment system designed for homes and small communities that lack access to modern infrastructure. The National Science Foundation has awarded the group $5 million through its Convergence Accelerator program to advance the “Honu Hub,” a compact, solar-powered system that treats wastewater onsite, recycles water for beneficial reuse, and removes nitrogen to protect sensitive waterways.

Led by civil and environmental engineering professor Daniel Yeh, the project aims to transition the Honu Hub from a research prototype to a certified commercial product. The team will conduct pilot demonstrations in Hawaii, where more than 80,000 cesspools discharge untreated wastewater into groundwater each day, threatening reefs and coastal ecosystems.

The Honu Hub builds on Yeh’s earlier NEWgenerator technology, deployed in India and South Africa to replace pit latrines and support water reuse at schools and communities. The new system is designed for both island regions and the millions of U.S. households—about one in four—not connected to centralized sewers.

Key design features include:

Solar-powered, off-grid operation

Nitrogen removal to protect waterways

Recycled water for irrigation or emergency uses

Automation and remote monitoring to reduce maintenance

A major goal of the NSF award is achieving NSF International certification to meet industry standards and lower risk for utilities, regulators, and homeowners. The project also incorporates workforce development to ensure long-term support from manufacturing through operation.