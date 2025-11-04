Grundfos launches Build America, Buy America compliant wastewater pumps

Grundfos has announced that several of its key submersible wastewater pumps are now compliant with the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA), reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting U.S. water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

The BABA legislation, enacted in 2022, requires that products and materials used in federally funded infrastructure projects be produced domestically and meet specific U.S. content thresholds. Grundfos said it also plans to introduce additional BABA-compliant product lines in early 2026.

“Creating product lines specifically for BABA is an important milestone for Grundfos, cementing our position within the U.S. manufacturing base, furthering our commitment to the industrial workforce, and bringing our production closer to our customers,” said Dieter Sauer, group senior vice president, global water utility at Grundfos, in a press release.

Designed for performance and reliability, the new pumps are built to handle the rigorous demands of modern wastewater collection systems. The announcement follows a major expansion of Grundfos’ Brookshire, Texas, facility, part of a multimillion-dollar investment to boost U.S. manufacturing capacity.

“Earlier this year we announced a significant investment in our Brookshire facility, and alongside our newly released BABA compliant products we’re confident this positions us to serve our loyal customer base with solutions of the highest quality that support America’s infrastructure,” Sauer said.