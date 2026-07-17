Senate committee advances bipartisan WRDA 2026 with wastewater funding provisions

The U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee unanimously approved the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2026, advancing legislation that would reauthorize key U.S. EPA drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs, including the State Revolving Funds (SRFs).
The biennial legislation authorizes U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects focused on flood risk management, navigation and ecosystem restoration. The 2026 bill includes authorization for 61 feasibility studies and 15 new or modified construction projects nationwide.
In addition to Corps projects, WRDA 2026 would renew EPA's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs that provide low-interest financing to communities for water infrastructure improvements.
"WRDA 2026 is an incredible bipartisan achievement that will strengthen water resources infrastructure and increase access to clean and safe drinking water nationwide," said EPW Committee Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). She added that the legislation supports flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, cybersecurity for critical water systems and funding for water infrastructure projects.
Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said the committee's unanimous vote demonstrates bipartisan support for maintaining and upgrading the nation's water infrastructure through investments in drinking water, wastewater systems, flood protection and ecosystem restoration.
The legislation now advances to the full Senate for consideration.