Senate committee advances bipartisan WRDA 2026 with wastewater funding provisions

In addition to Corps projects, WRDA 2026 would renew EPA's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs that provide low-interest financing to communities for water infrastructure improvements.

"WRDA 2026 is an incredible bipartisan achievement that will strengthen water resources infrastructure and increase access to clean and safe drinking water nationwide," said EPW Committee Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). She added that the legislation supports flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, cybersecurity for critical water systems and funding for water infrastructure projects.

Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said the committee's unanimous vote demonstrates bipartisan support for maintaining and upgrading the nation's water infrastructure through investments in drinking water, wastewater systems, flood protection and ecosystem restoration.

The legislation now advances to the full Senate for consideration.