Senate committee to consider bipartisan WRDA 2026 with SRF reauthorization

The U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee is scheduled to mark up the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2026 (WRDA 2026) on July 15, a bill that would reauthorize U.S. EPA drinking water and wastewater infrastructure programs, including the State Revolving Funds (SRFs).

Committee leaders said the legislation continues the biennial authorization process for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects supporting flood risk management, navigation and ecosystem restoration, while also renewing federal financing programs that help communities invest in water infrastructure.

EPW Committee Chair Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said the bill provides resources for the Corps to continue critical infrastructure work nationwide and includes funding priorities for West Virginia. Ranking Member Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said the legislation reflects bipartisan support for modernizing the nation's water infrastructure through investments in drinking water, wastewater systems, flood protection and ecosystem restoration.

The legislation was developed by Capito and Whitehouse in collaboration with committee leaders from the Transportation and Infrastructure and Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife subcommittees. If approved by the committee, WRDA 2026 would advance to the next stage of the legislative process.