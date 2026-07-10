EPA awards $3.6 million to small businesses developing environmental technologies

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $3.6 million to nine small businesses through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to help advance and commercialize technologies addressing water quality, PFAS, recycling and other environmental challenges.

Among the Phase II recipients are Colorado-based Page Technologies, which is developing a low-cost, real-time nitrate sensor for water quality monitoring, and North Carolina-based AxNano Inc., which is advancing a technology to treat and reclaim PFAS-contaminated biosolids. Each Phase II award provides up to $400,000 for technology development, with an opportunity for an additional $100,000 in matching funds through third-party investment.