EPA awards $3.6 million to small businesses developing environmental technologies

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $3.6 million to nine small businesses through its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to help advance and commercialize technologies addressing water quality, PFAS, recycling and other environmental challenges.
Among the Phase II recipients are Colorado-based Page Technologies, which is developing a low-cost, real-time nitrate sensor for water quality monitoring, and North Carolina-based AxNano Inc., which is advancing a technology to treat and reclaim PFAS-contaminated biosolids. Each Phase II award provides up to $400,000 for technology development, with an opportunity for an additional $100,000 in matching funds through third-party investment.
Other funded projects include technologies to improve indoor air filtration, create PFAS-free fibers, reduce plastic waste in hospitals, increase the use of reclaimed lumber, develop sustainable concrete materials and commercialize a nanoparticle phosphorus fertilizer.
"Congratulations to these small businesses for their dedication to driving innovation and tackling today's environmental challenges," said Teresa Booeshaghi, associate administrator for EPA's Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions, in a press release. "Their groundbreaking ideas not only address critical needs but also pave the way for a healthier planet and a stronger, more sustainable economy."
EPA's SBIR program has supported environmental technology development for more than 40 years. Companies first receive Phase I funding to demonstrate proof of concept before competing for Phase II awards focused on product development and commercialization.