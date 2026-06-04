Hawaiʻi colleges launch wastewater certificate program to support cesspool conversions

Hawaiʻi Community College and University of Hawaiʻi Maui College have launched a new workforce training program aimed at supporting Hawaiʻi’s statewide effort to eliminate more than 83,000 cesspools by 2050.

The one-year Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems Specialist Certificate program combines classroom instruction with hands-on learning focused on wastewater system design, construction and sustainability. The 23-credit program is designed to prepare students for careers in cesspool conversion and decentralized wastewater treatment installation as demand for qualified professionals continues to grow across the state.

Program leaders said the certificate was developed in response to mounting infrastructure and environmental challenges, including aging wastewater systems and flooding impacts that have highlighted the need for improved wastewater management.

“The certificate was created in response to the growing need for more wastewater professionals in our communities,” said project coordinator and Hawaiʻi Community College instructor Charlotte Cheek in a statement.

Students in the program participate in field visits and learn directly from wastewater professionals throughout Hawaiʻi. Applications are currently open for the August 2026 cohort.

State officials have identified cesspool conversion as a major environmental priority because untreated wastewater from cesspools can contaminate groundwater, streams and coastal waters.