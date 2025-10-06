EPA secures cesspool closures, settlements in Kauai to protect groundwater

In a move to protect Hawai'i's water resources, the EPA has enforced the closure of multiple illegal cesspools operated by Grove Farm and Hawaii Gas in Kauai. The companies will pay penalties and upgrade their wastewater systems.
Oct. 6, 2025
2 min read
ID 74665834 @ Martin Molcan | Dreamstime.com
EPA secures cesspool closures, settlements in Kauai to protect groundwater

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached settlements with Grove Farm Company, Inc. and The Gas Company, LLC (Hawaii Gas) to close a total of eight illegal large-capacity cesspools and additional smaller systems in Lihue, Kauai. The enforcement action supports EPA’s ongoing effort to eliminate large-capacity cesspools in Hawai‘i, which were banned nationwide in 2005 due to their threat to groundwater and public health.

Under the agreement, Grove Farm will close seven large-capacity cesspools across three Lihue properties and pay a $58,716 penalty. The company will also close six smaller cesspools and perform a compliance audit across its Hawai‘i landholdings to identify any remaining systems. Grove Farm plans to connect two sites to the sewer system and install individual wastewater systems at a third property.

Hawaii Gas will close one large-capacity cesspool and two smaller systems, replacing them with approved septic systems, and pay a $45,840 penalty.

“Every cesspool closed represents progress toward cleaner groundwater, coastal waters, and beaches for Hawai‘i,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director Amy Miller in a press release.

Since the federal ban took effect, EPA has closed more than 3,900 illegal cesspools and assessed over $5.6 million in penalties across Hawai‘i. More than 1,000 large-capacity cesspools are still estimated to remain.

Sign up for Wastewater Digest Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Mueller showcases some of its expansive portfolio of BABA compliant products
Cracking the code on acceptance of direct potable water reuse
*NEW* Guide to Electrical Conduit Cost Savings
Sponsored
Champion Strut vs. The Competition
Sponsored