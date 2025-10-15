‘AI is transforming infrastructure’ says Bentley Systems CEO Nicholas Cumins

Just two weeks after Water Environment Federation and Amazon announced the Water-AI Nexus Center of Excellence, Bentley Systems showed a vision for how AI will transform more than just water infrastructure.

During its annual Year In Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event held in Amsterdam Oct. 15 and 16, Bentley Systems CEO Nicholas Cumins pointed to aging infrastructure, extreme weather events, and the AI boom driving data center construction globally as drivers behind this AI transformation.

"We're still in the early days,” Cumins said, “but the signals from this year's submissions are strong: AI is transforming infrastructure."

As an example, he spoke of a leak detection system in Brazil in which AI was used to detect leaks throughout the system. Detections were reviewed by engineers and water professionals resulting in a 1/3 reduction in water outage complaints while saving 175,000 cubic meters (46 million gallons) of water per month.