WEF and Amazon launch Water-AI Nexus Center of Excellence

The Water Environment Federation (WEF), Amazon, The Water Center at the University of Pennsylvania, and Leading Utilities of the World have launched the Water-AI Nexus Center of Excellence, a new collaboration focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and water sustainability.

Unveiled during Climate Week NYC, the initiative has two core missions: ensuring AI infrastructure uses water efficiently (“Water for AI”) and applying AI to address global water management challenges (“AI for Water”).

Initial work includes the release of Principles for Sustainable Water Use by Data Centers, outlining design, efficiency, sourcing and replenishment strategies to reduce impacts on local water systems. The center will also facilitate cross-sector collaboration, share research and establish best practices for utilities and technology developers.

“The Water-AI Nexus Center of Excellence will accelerate innovation by connecting water professionals with AI experts to develop solutions that benefit both sectors as well as the communities they serve,” said Howard Carter, WEF president, in a press release.

Utilities, technology companies and researchers are invited to participate through the hub at water-ai-nexus.org.