Ohio EPA drops proposed streamlined wastewater permits for data centers

The proposal drew criticism from environmental organizations and elected officials who raised concerns about allowing facilities with varying cooling systems and wastewater characteristics to operate under a standardized permitting framework.

According to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, most data centers in Ohio currently discharge wastewater to municipal wastewater treatment plants rather than directly to surface waters. The organization said only one facility in the state currently holds an NPDES permit authorizing direct discharge to freshwater.

The decision means future data center projects seeking direct wastewater discharges will continue to undergo individual permit reviews based on site-specific conditions and discharge characteristics.