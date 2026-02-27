Data center wastewater under scrutiny in Ohio EPA draft permit

The Ohio EPA has released a draft permit regulating wastewater discharges from a proposed data center, emphasizing stricter effluent limits and monitoring to protect water quality amid expanding data infrastructure.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has released a draft wastewater discharge permit for a proposed data center project, highlighting how state regulators are approaching effluent controls as large-scale facilities expand in Ohio.

The draft National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit outlines effluent limits, monitoring requirements and reporting obligations tied to wastewater generated from cooling operations and related processes. As hyperscale data centers increasingly rely on water-intensive cooling strategies, state agencies are placing closer scrutiny on discharge volumes, thermal impacts and the use of treatment chemicals before effluent reaches receiving waters.

The permit establishes sampling protocols and compliance conditions designed to meet Clean Water Act standards and protect downstream water quality. It is subject to public review and comment before finalization.

For wastewater utilities and local officials, the draft underscores a growing reality: data center development is not just an energy and economic development issue, but also a wastewater permitting and infrastructure planning challenge that demands early coordination among developers, regulators and treatment providers.

