Spokane recognizes industries for full compliance with wastewater discharge permits

The City of Spokane is recognizing four organizations for achieving 100% compliance with their industrial wastewater discharge permits in 2025, highlighting strong collaboration between industry and municipal treatment operations.

Honorees include International Aerospace Coatings, Exotic Metals Forming, Fairchild Air Force Base and Goodrich Corporation.

Industrial users are required to obtain permits when they generate large volumes of wastewater or discharge pollutants that could interfere with treatment processes. The city works closely with these facilities to prevent harmful substances from entering the sewer system and impacting operations.