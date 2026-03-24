Spokane recognizes industries for full compliance with wastewater discharge permits

Spokane's wastewater treatment success, processing 34 million gallons daily, highlights the importance of partnership between public systems and private industries.
March 25, 2026
ID 102030207 @ Miroslav Liska | Dreamstime.com
Washington Water Power building and the Monroe Street Bridge in Spokane

The City of Spokane is recognizing four organizations for achieving 100% compliance with their industrial wastewater discharge permits in 2025, highlighting strong collaboration between industry and municipal treatment operations.

Honorees include International Aerospace Coatings, Exotic Metals Forming, Fairchild Air Force Base and Goodrich Corporation.

Industrial users are required to obtain permits when they generate large volumes of wastewater or discharge pollutants that could interfere with treatment processes. The city works closely with these facilities to prevent harmful substances from entering the sewer system and impacting operations.

Spokane, Washington acknowledges businesses for achieving 100% compliance with industrial wastewater discharge permits, highlighting the importance of effective wastewater management...
April 8, 2025

Spokane treats approximately 34 million gallons of wastewater per day at its Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility.

“Meeting this high level of industrial wastewater management is a great example of the teamwork between public systems and private users,” said Public Works Director Marlene Feist in a press release. “This accomplishment sends a healthy message to our community.”

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