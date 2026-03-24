Spokane recognizes industries for full compliance with wastewater discharge permits
The City of Spokane is recognizing four organizations for achieving 100% compliance with their industrial wastewater discharge permits in 2025, highlighting strong collaboration between industry and municipal treatment operations.
Honorees include International Aerospace Coatings, Exotic Metals Forming, Fairchild Air Force Base and Goodrich Corporation.
Industrial users are required to obtain permits when they generate large volumes of wastewater or discharge pollutants that could interfere with treatment processes. The city works closely with these facilities to prevent harmful substances from entering the sewer system and impacting operations.
Spokane treats approximately 34 million gallons of wastewater per day at its Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility.
“Meeting this high level of industrial wastewater management is a great example of the teamwork between public systems and private users,” said Public Works Director Marlene Feist in a press release. “This accomplishment sends a healthy message to our community.”