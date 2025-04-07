Spokane honors businesses and organization for 100% wastewater compliance

Spokane, Washington acknowledges businesses for achieving 100% compliance with industrial wastewater discharge permits, highlighting the importance of effective wastewater management.
April 8, 2025
Each year, the city of Spokane, Washington, honors businesses and organizations that effectively manage wastewater to protect the Spokane River.

According to a Spokane City article, the following have achieved 100% compliance with requirements in the industrial wastewater discharge permits for 2024:

  • Darigold, Inc.
  • Jubilant HollisterStier
  • Selkirk Pharma, Inc.
  • Fairchild Air force Base
  • Goodrich Corporation

Businesses are required to have industrial wastewater permits either because they produce a large volume of wastewater or because they have the potential to discharge pollutants that can disrupt wastewater treatment processes.

The city actively works with businesses and other organizations to prevent harmful or damaging substances from being discharged into the sewer system.

The city processed about 33 million gallons of wastewater a day at its Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility in 2024, according to a Spokane City article.

“Excellent wastewater management takes teamwork between our public systems and private users,” said Marlene Feist, director of Public Works, in a news article. “Being able to recognize businesses that are committed to the same goal sends a healthy message to our community.”

