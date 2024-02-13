European Council, Parliament reach provisional wastewater proposal

The Council of the European Union, European Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on a proposal to revise the urban wastewater treatment directive.

The new rules introduce a deadline to reach energy neutrality in the sector, as well as an extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme to ensure fair contribution of the most polluting sectors to wastewater treatment for micropollutants.

The deal is provisional pending formal adoption by both institutions.

“Today’s agreement with the Parliament puts us on the right track to reach our zero-pollution objective for Europe,” said Alain Maron, minister of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region. “It paves the way for the highest standards to be set for treating urban wastewater and monitoring it so that it does not release harmful substances, like microplastics or PFAS, into the environment.”

Scope of the directive

To address pollution from small agglomerations, the revision’s co-legislators extended the scope of the directive to include all agglomerations of 1,000 population equivalent (p.e.) and above, as opposed to the 2,000 p.e. in the current directive.

For the purpose of this directive, population equivalent is a parameter used to define quantities of wastewater in terms of the potential water pollution load caused by one person per day, 'one population equivalent' being the daily organic biodegradable load having a five-day biochemical oxygen demand of 60 grams of oxygen per day.

Wastewater collection systems

The co-legislators agreed that the obligation to set up urban wastewater collection systems should be extended to all agglomerations of 1,000 p.e. or more. They also postponed the deadline for compliance with this obligation from 2030 to 2035 to allow for sufficient time to adjust to the new requirements.

They introduced a number of derogations, including for smaller agglomerations discharging into coastal waters, discharges in less sensitive areas, and for those member states that most recently joined the EU, such as Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.

If the establishment of a collection system is not justified, feasible or cost-effective, member states can use individual systems to collect and treat urban wastewater.

The text sets deadlines for member states to establish an integrated urban wastewater management plan covering agglomerations of over 100,000 p.e. by 2033, and at-risk agglomerations between 10,000 and 100,000 p.e. by 2039. Such integrated management plans will be reviewed at least every six years, in line with the Water Framework Directive.