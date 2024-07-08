U.S. EPA seeks input for New Hampshire Superfund Site

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a plan to clean up the Collins & Aikman Plant (former) Superfund Site and will hold a public meeting to update the community on proposed remediation plan and to accept comments.

The EPA’s proposed plan summarizes risks proposed by contamination at the site and presents an evaluation of cleanup options.

The EPA also identifies the Agency’s preferred cleanup alternative along with other cleanup options to be considered.

The former Collins & Aikman Plant site is located on a 123-acre parcel in Farmington, New Hampshire. The majority of the property consists of undeveloped wooded areas and remnants of the concrete floor from the 267,000 square foot former manufacturing building which was demolished in 2010.

The former actively used area of the property reportedly occupied approximately 33 acres and included the manufacturing building, a 60,000 square foot warehouse, and paved areas.

From 1966 to 2006, operations included the manufacturing of automotive instrument panels and other injection molded automotive interior components.

Manufacturing operations included polyurethane foam molding and construction of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) shells. These operations used the solvents tetrachloroethene (PCE), trichloroethene (TCE) and vinyl chloride, as well as other hazardous chemicals, some of which were released to the environment.

In 1984, a water supply well operated by the Town of Farmington and locate approximately 3,500 feet from the former Collins & Aikman Plant site was found to be contaminated with VOCs.

Numerous investigation and remedial activities were undertaken prior to EPA placing the site on the Superfund program’s National Priorities List (NPL) for cleanup in December 2013.

The public meeting will take place on July 16, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Old Town Hall located at 531 Main Street in Farmington, New Hampshire.