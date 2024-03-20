Massachusetts town receives $1M grant for sewer projects

Chairman of the Board of Selectmen Chris Carreiro said he was thrilled to see Swansea able to secure these types of appropriations and that the Town has been working on establishing sewers for quite some time.

“I’ve been championing this cause for a while and am excited we are at the point of funding, at least partially, for this critical infrastructure that is so important to our Town’s economic vitality,” Carreiro said. “We have been really creative with financing thus far, using American Rescue Plan Act funding for design and bid specification, and now seeking these federal opportunities for the beginning of construction. The result is minimizing the impact to the taxpayer.”

Swansea previously entered into an Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Somerset for sewer services in 2021, working with the Economic Development Administration as well as SRPEDD.

The FY2024 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies funding bill provides $58.2 billion in new spending for energy and water development, including $10 billion toward improving critically important water infrastructure.

Development for the Route 6 Corridor Sewer Collection System is estimated to start in July 2024 and end in November 2026.

“Thank you to Rep. Jake Auchincloss for securing this grant and to state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, state Rep. Patricia Haddad, and state Rep. Steven Howitt for supporting this important project,” Aronstein said.