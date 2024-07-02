Hampton Roads Sanitation District announces project for two new facilities

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) announced plans that it is undertaking a project to construct a pressure reducing station (PRS) and an offline storage facility.

The new facility will be located on HRSD property in Suffolk, Virginia and is deigned to relieve pressures to the wastewater sewer system during wet weather events. In the events of heavy rainfall, excess flow will be diverted from the sewer pipes to the storage facility where it will be held temporarily.

Once the pressure on the sanitary sewer system has returned to normal, the sewage will be released from the storage facility and will flow back into the sewer pipes, where it will then continue on to the treatment plant.

The project is designed to help reduce the occurrence of sanitary sewer overflows, which are improvements that are mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The facility will improve system operations, increase flow capacity and provide reliable sanitary sewer infrastructure for areas of Suffolk and Isle of Wight County.

The storage facility will have a volume of 3 million gallons and will be fully enclosed with a carbon scrubbing odor control system.

The existing HRSD sewer pipe along Wilroy Road will be extended from QVC Drive to the PRS to connect the PRS with the sewer system.

The City’s water main pipe along Wilroy Road, directly across from the project site, will be extended by 400 feet.

Construction is expected to begin in the Fall of 2024 and is expected to be complete in late 2026.