California utilities & professionals earn WateReuse Awards

California water professionals dominated the WateReuse Association Awards for Excellence at the WateReuse Symposium in Denver March 11 to 14.
The winners represent communities across the United States that are elevating opportunities for water recycling. Water recycling, or water reuse, is the sustainable treatment and use of water multiple times within our communities. Water can be captured from homes and businesses, as well as from rain and saltwater, and can be cleaned with modern technologies for purposes including industrial cooling, environmental restoration, irrigation, and drinking.
The award winners recognized at the 2024 WateReuse Symposium in Denver exemplify the event’s theme: Removing Barriers, Elevating Opportunities.
“Today, more and more communities across the U.S. are becoming more environmentally sustainable from water recycling programs,” said Bart Weiss, Chief Officer for Innovation and Resiliency at Hillsborough County Public Utilities in Florida, and WateReuse Association’s current president. “That’s made possible by the hard work of the WateReuse Association and its members, and the knowledge-sharing that takes place at this Symposium and other national, state and local WateReuse events.”
Starting with a keynote address regarding the Colorado River Basin and followed by a plenary session featuring municipal water leaders – Troy Hayes of Phoenix, Arizona; Alan Salazar of Denver, Colorado; and Deven Upadhyay of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California — the multi-day event highlighted the criticality of water reuse for U.S. communities and businesses.
“The advancements we have seen just in the past year are astonishing,” said Patricia Sinicropi, Executive Director of the WateReuse Association. “I cannot wait to see what new discoveries, ideas, and water reuse systems emerge by the time we meet again next year.”
The awards issued at the symposium include the WateReuse Awards for Excellence (multiple categories), President’s Awards, and Service Awards.
WateReuse Awards for Excellence
The WateReuse Awards for Excellence recognize the people, projects, and partnerships that demonstrate exceptional leadership toward building more resilient communities through water reuse. Award recipients use water recycling in novel ways to solve water management challenges, advance policies that facilitate greater adoption of water recycling, and inspire others through their innovation and leadership.
To read more information and view videos about the award winners, visit this page.
Advocacy Achievement
- Craig Miller, Western Municipal Water District, CA
- Daniel K. Nix, City of Wichita Falls, TX
- John Rehring, Carollo Engineers
- WateReuse Texas State Section
The Advocacy Achievement award recognizes individuals and organizations for significant achievements in advancing policy, legislation, or regulations that facilitate greater adoption, implementation, or acceptance of recycled water.
Community Water Champion
- City of Pompano Beach OASIS Reuse Utility, FL
- Orange County Water District and Orange County Sanitation District, CA
The Community Water Champion award recognizes the accomplishments of utilities and local government entities that ensure a safe, reliable, locally controlled water supply through the development of water recycling treatment facilities, infrastructure and/or other water reuse projects.
Excellence in Action
- Inland Empire Utilities Agency, CA
The Excellence in Action award recognizes community leaders that demonstrate a commitment to water resiliency through the innovative use of recycled water for commercial operations, watershed restoration projects, irrigation, or other projects.
Outreach and Education
- Eastern Municipal Water District, CA
- Water Replenishment District’s External Affairs Department, CA
The Outreach and Education award recognizes significant success in advancing public acceptance of recycled water, including short-term campaigns, educational programs, and events.
Transformational Innovation
- Loxahatchee River Environmental Control District, FL
- Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department, FL & CDM Smith
The Transformational Innovation award recognizes technological advances, research breakthroughs, and innovative practices that advance the adoption, implementation, or public acceptance of recycled water.
Up and Comer
- Susheera Pochiraju, PhD, Hazen and Sawyer
The Up and Comer award recognizes a professional with less than 10 years’ experience in the recycled water industry for leadership in the industry and commitment to pursuing water recycling as a career path.
President’s Awards
- Michael R. Markus
The President’s Awards recognize individuals who have significantly contributed to the advancement of water reuse through exceptional service and leadership. This award is given at the discretion of the WateReuse Association President.
Mike Markus concluded his distinguished tenure as general manager of the Orange County Water District (OCWD) in January 2024. Renowned for his visionary leadership in water resource management, Mike’s career at OCWD spanned 35 years. A highlight of his tenure was overseeing the construction and successful implementation of the Groundwater Replenishment System, the largest potable reuse project of its kind. Beyond his role at OCWD, Mike has been a pivotal figure in the water industry, holding various leadership positions. He has been a leading advocate for water reuse, playing a critical role in raising awareness and garnering support for projects worldwide.
Service Awards
- Pinar Balci, Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, (formerly New York City Department of Environmental Protection)
- B Narayanan, Carollo Engineers
The WateReuse Association recognized these individuals for their service on our Board of Directors. Their leadership and vision have helped drive the national adoption of water reuse policies and programs.
The 2025 WateReuse Symposium will be held March 16 to 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida, and will mark the 40th consecutive WateReuse Symposium.