California utilities & professionals earn WateReuse Awards

California water professionals dominated the WateReuse Association Awards for Excellence at the WateReuse Symposium in Denver March 11 to 14.

The winners represent communities across the United States that are elevating opportunities for water recycling. Water recycling, or water reuse, is the sustainable treatment and use of water multiple times within our communities. Water can be captured from homes and businesses, as well as from rain and saltwater, and can be cleaned with modern technologies for purposes including industrial cooling, environmental restoration, irrigation, and drinking.

The award winners recognized at the 2024 WateReuse Symposium in Denver exemplify the event’s theme: Removing Barriers, Elevating Opportunities.

“Today, more and more communities across the U.S. are becoming more environmentally sustainable from water recycling programs,” said Bart Weiss, Chief Officer for Innovation and Resiliency at Hillsborough County Public Utilities in Florida, and WateReuse Association’s current president. “That’s made possible by the hard work of the WateReuse Association and its members, and the knowledge-sharing that takes place at this Symposium and other national, state and local WateReuse events.”

Starting with a keynote address regarding the Colorado River Basin and followed by a plenary session featuring municipal water leaders – Troy Hayes of Phoenix, Arizona; Alan Salazar of Denver, Colorado; and Deven Upadhyay of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California — the multi-day event highlighted the criticality of water reuse for U.S. communities and businesses.

“The advancements we have seen just in the past year are astonishing,” said Patricia Sinicropi, Executive Director of the WateReuse Association. “I cannot wait to see what new discoveries, ideas, and water reuse systems emerge by the time we meet again next year.”

The awards issued at the symposium include the WateReuse Awards for Excellence (multiple categories), President’s Awards, and Service Awards.