Stantec, Carollo selected to advance Pure Water Los Angeles program

The Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation (LASAN) has selected Stantec and Carollo Engineers to provide engineering, program management and project delivery services for the Pure Water Los Angeles program, a major potable reuse initiative designed to expand the city's local drinking water supply.

The program aims to produce up to 230 million gallons per day of purified recycled water, supporting Los Angeles' goal of sourcing 70% of its drinking water locally while reducing dependence on imported supplies.

Under the contract, the team will provide program management and conceptual design services to upgrade the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant from secondary treatment to an advanced water treatment facility. Stantec and Carollo will also support operations, maintenance and regulatory activities at the Hyperion membrane bioreactor pilot facility, which will help secure regulatory approval and refine the design of the full-scale advanced treatment system.

Currently, about half of Los Angeles' water supply comes from local sources, including groundwater, recycled water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct. City officials said expanding potable reuse will strengthen long-term water reliability and improve resilience against drought and climate-related water supply challenges.

The project builds on both firms' experience delivering potable reuse programs across California, including Pure Water San Diego, Pure Water Antelope Valley and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California's Pure Water Southern California initiative.