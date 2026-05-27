BIO-UV Group technology selected for major European water reuse pilot

BIO-UV Group has integrated its RW UV-C reactor technology into a mobile water recycling unit developed through the European-funded LIFE ReWa program, a large-scale initiative focused on expanding wastewater reuse in southern France.

The project, led by the Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole Water Authority in partnership with Chemdoc Water Technologies and the University of Montpellier European Membranes Institute, aims to produce up to 110,000 cubic meters of recycled water annually from treated wastewater.

The mobile treatment unit combines ultrafiltration and UV-C disinfection technologies to generate four water quality grades suitable for applications including sewer flushing, irrigation, road cleaning, firefighting and industrial reuse. Testing will take place at five wastewater treatment plants across the Montpellier metropolitan region.

According to the project partners, Montpellier’s 13 wastewater treatment plants currently discharge approximately 32 million cubic meters of treated effluent each year, with less than 0.01% reused.

“The LIFE ReWa project is both a technical and administrative adventure, driven by a strong ambition to demonstrate that wastewater can become a valuable resource,” said LIFE ReWa Project Coordinator Anne-Bénédicte Wommelsdorf in a press release.

Laurent Emmanuel Migeon said the project will help generate operational data needed to support broader urban wastewater reuse applications across Europe.

The LIFE ReWa program runs through September 2026, with long-term plans targeting production of 1 million cubic meters of recycled water annually in the region by 2041 through additional mobile reuse units.