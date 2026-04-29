Hybrid batch reverse osmosis pilot advances water reuse at Béziers plant

A new industrial-scale pilot project in France is demonstrating the potential of hybrid batch reverse osmosis (RO) to improve water recovery and reduce operating costs in wastewater treatment.

Supported by ADEME, the pilot is operating under real conditions at the Béziers wastewater treatment plant with a treatment capacity of 100 m³ per day. The system uses Salinity Solutions’ HyBatch technology, a piston-driven pressure exchange process that recycles brine multiple times to achieve higher recovery rates.

According to the companies, the approach can increase water recovery to 90–95%, compared to up to 85% for conventional RO systems. It also reduces scaling and the need for chemical cleanings, helping extend membrane life and lower operating costs.

“The Hybrid Batch Reverse Osmosis technology we are deploying in Béziers with Salinity Solutions provides substantial benefits for wastewater reuse in terms of water, energy and chemical savings. Our objective is to reduce operating costs for the treatment processes, enabling local authorities and industrial players to deploy technologies that are essential to preserving water resources,” said Gregory Tesse, infrastructure and innovation director of the engineering and construction activities of SUEZ, in a press release.

The pilot comes as utilities and industries seek more efficient reuse solutions to address water scarcity and increasing pressure on water resources.

“This collaboration with SUEZ marks a major step towards transforming water reuse economics and sustainability. By proving that high recovery can be achieved reliably and efficiently, at a large scale, with increased energy efficiency, we aim to set a new benchmark for advanced wastewater treatment worldwide,” said Richard Bruges, CEO of Salinity Solutions, in a press release.

Developers say the results position hybrid batch RO as a promising option not only for wastewater reuse, but also for treating surface and brackish water in future applications.