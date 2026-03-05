EVMWD expands Horsethief Canyon water reclamation facility to meet growth

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District recently celebrated the completion of a $33 million upgrade and expansion of the Horsethief Canyon Water Reclamation Facility in Temescal Valley, increasing treatment capacity to support regional growth.

The upgraded facility expands treatment capacity from 0.5 million gallons per day (MGD) to 0.8 MGD and will provide wastewater service for roughly 1,200 homes. The project was the district’s first design-build delivery and was completed despite supply chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Projects like Horsethief Canyon demonstrate what is possible when innovation, stewardship, and collaboration come together,” said EVMWD General Manager Greg Thomas in a press release. “This facility reflects our commitment to responsible infrastructure planning — delivering lasting value for our customers and our community.”

The plant uses membrane bioreactor technology to combine biological treatment with membrane filtration, producing high-quality effluent suitable for non-potable reuse such as irrigation or groundwater recharge. Engineering firm Carollo Engineers provided program management and owner’s advisor services for the project.

“What EVMWD accomplished here is remarkable — bringing together four private development partners, embracing a new project delivery model, and seeing it through despite significant supply chain challenges,” said Carollo Senior Project Manager and Vice President Jeff Weishaar in a press release. “The Horsethief Canyon WRF expansion is a testament to what thoughtful program management and strong partnerships can achieve, delivering resilient, future-ready water systems for the Temescal Valley community.”