Advanced wastewater treatment for low UVT

The NovoLabs Supercritical UV disinfection system is a solution for treating liquids with low ultraviolet light transmittance (UVT). The product can treat liquids with UVT as low as under 1% in a single pass, according to the company. Developed at Massey University in New Zealand, the product ejects a very fast, thin flow of water that is irradiated from above with a UV dose across the liquid depth. The flow hydraulics are highly turbulent, ensuring a high level of dosing of UV throughout the liquid and avoiding areas of low light intensity. The modules operate in parallel, allowing individual modules to be safely deactivated and accessed for inspection or service while maintaining flow throughout the rest of the system. Each module features its own control unit to monitor and manage flow and optimize lamp temperature. Standard configurations are 1 to 10 modules in a rack. The company can install the system into existing spaces or supply a “plug and play” containerized solution. The product is offered in both standard-power systems and high-power “plus” systems with a max flow capacity ranging from roughly 150,000 GPD to roughly 1.5 MGD.