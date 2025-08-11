Stircor partners with Orlando Water Reclamation Division for sustainable biosolids processing

Stircor announced it has partnered with the city of Orlando Water Reclamation Division (OWRD) to implement biosolids drying technology at the Water Conserv II (WCII) Water Reclamation Facility.

The company will be drying a minimum of 60,000 tons of biosolids from WCII and Iron Bridge Regional Water Reclamation Facility and has partnered with Astec Industries to supply state-of-the-art industrial equipment for the facility.

The project, which is scheduled to be operational in Fall 2025, will upgrade Orlando’s existing biosolids program by converting existing solids into Class A biosolids, in compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) Part 503 biosolids regulation.

The company will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end biosolids management service that allows OWRD to focus on returning clean water to the city. The company is responsible for designing, building and operating all necessary equipment, delivering a turnkey solution that minimizes the operational burden on OWRD. As part of the service, Stircor covers all operating and maintenance costs and provides trained staff to run the system, eliminating the need for the city to allocate internal resources.

“The City of Orlando is a leader in innovative biosolids handling solutions and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them on this project,” said Lincoln Day of Stircor in a press release. “Our mission is to help cities like Orlando eliminate biosolid disposal challenges with scalable, cost-effective solutions that solve problems quickly and follow EPA regulations.”

Orlando’s wastewater treatment infrastructure serves a growing population with multiple advanced treatment facilities. Integrating the company’s drying technology will help streamline biosolids management, lower long-term disposal costs and align with the city's broader environmental stewardship goals.