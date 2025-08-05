Centrisys/CNP opens new Wisconsin facility

Centrisys/CNP announced on July 25, 2025, that it celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new 70,000-square-foot facility on its Kenosha campus.

Known as “Building 4,” the addition increases Centrisys/CNP’s total footprint to approximately 300,000 square feet and represents a significant investment in U.S.-based manufacturing, advanced service capabilities, and the company’s long-term growth strategy.

The expanded space supports Centrisys/CNP’s production and repair of its largest centrifuges to date, while also providing dedicated space for aftermarket services and its growing rental fleet support. As utilities and industrial clients shift toward larger-scale systems, the facility is designed to help meet increasing demand with improved turnaround times, greater in-house capacity, and enhanced customer support.

“This expansion reflects both the momentum of our business and our commitment to building solutions here in the U.S.,” said Michael Kopper, CEO and Founder of Centrisys/CNP, in a press release. “With new technologies, additional manufacturing space, and increased service capabilities, we’re in a strong position to support larger projects and continue providing the high level of responsiveness our partners expect.”

Key features of Centrisys/CNP’s Building 4 include:

Overhead cranes with 3-, 5-, 7-, and 9-ton capacities to safely manage large-scale equipment

Integration of cobot welding and laser welding to support automation and efficiency

A full-scale pilot plant test lab featuring a centrifuge, shaker screen, pumps, and flotation cell to validate equipment performance using customer-specific slurries

Highest R-rating insulation, optimizing thermal resistance and improving energy efficiency

The facility was constructed to accommodate future growth. Centrisys/CNP has added 20 new positions immediately, and the expansion supports plans to double production output over the next five years. With a three-shift model under consideration and deeper collaboration with local partners like Gateway Technical College, the company continues to prioritize skilled workforce development and community investment.

“Since 1998, we’ve grown from a single building in a new business park to a multi-building manufacturing campus,” Kopper said in a press release. “Building 4 is not just about more space, it’s about doing more for our customers, our employees, and the environment through smart design and sustainable practices.”

The ribbon cutting event included remarks from company leadership and local dignitaries, a guided facility tour, and a celebratory cookout for guests and employees.