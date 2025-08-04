Palm Coast, Florida expands wastewater treatment with updated facility

The City of Palm Coast, Florida, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 4, 2025, to commemorate the successful expansion of Wastewater Treatment Plant 2 (WWTP2), marking a significant milestone in the city’s long-term infrastructure strategy to meet growing demand and comply with evolving state regulations.

The project, which broke ground in 2022, doubles the plant’s wastewater capacity from 2 million gallons per day to 4 million gallons per day. It features the installation of advanced systems and equipment, using cutting-edge Advanced Water Treatment (AWT) technology that improves overall treatment efficiency and environmental protection.

The project was funded through the State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program, which provided financing in the amount of $30,859,801.76 at a low interest rate of 0.67%. The SRF program, administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, offers affordable financing to communities for water infrastructure improvements.

Mayor Mike Norris welcomed attendees and expressed appreciation to City staff, residents, and project partners for their contributions to the successful completion of the expansion.

The expansion brings significant benefits to the City’s wastewater infrastructure. In addition to doubling capacity, the project allows up to 800,000 gallons per day to be redirected from Wastewater Treatment Plant 1 (WWTP1), which has faced capacity strain during heavy rainfall and is currently under a state consent decree to expand. This redirection will help stabilize operations and improve system performance at both facilities.

Treated water from WWTP2 is either reused for irrigation or safely discharged into nearby wetlands, supporting Palm Coast’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

The project also complements state-supported upgrades to the City's wastewater infrastructure. Florida State Legislators recently approved a combined $5 million in funding: $2.5 million for a new equalization (EQ) tank that will relieve overflow pressure at WWTP1, and another $2.5 million to assist with critical upgrades at that facility.

With this expansion, Palm Coast strengthens its ability to serve current residents and provides ongoing support for the future while protecting the community’s most vital resources.