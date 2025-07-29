Stircor partners with Georgia water department to implement advanced drying technology

Stircor announced on July 24, 2025, that it has partnered with the Cartersville, Georgia, Water Department to implement advanced drying technology for the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

This collaboration will transform the facility’s biosolids into Class A materials, adhering to the stringent standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPAs) Part 503 biosolids rule. By adopting the company’s innovative drying solutions, Cartersville is taking a significant step toward environmentally sustainable wastewater management.

“Partnering with Stircor allows us to enhance our biosolids treatment process, ensuring we meet and exceed environmental regulations,” said Sidney Forsyth, director of the Cartersville Water Department, in a press release. “This initiative not only benefits our community by promoting sustainability but also positions Cartersville at the forefront of modern wastewater treatment practices.”

The company specializes in providing on-site biosolid drying solutions for municipalities, managing the entire process from equipment installation to operation and maintenance. Their technology significantly reduces biosolid volume and produces a nutrient-rich, safe end-product suitable for various applications.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Cartersville Water Department,” said Lincoln Day, chief revenue officer of Stircor, in a press release. “Our mission is to assist communities in addressing biosolid disposal challenges through cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to sustainable practices and community well-being.”

The Cartersville Water Department’s wastewater treatment plant currently processes up to 15 million gallons per day, utilizing an activated sludge system. Integrating the company’s drying technology will enhance the facility’s efficiency and environmental compliance, marking a new chapter in Cartersville’s dedication to progressive and responsible wastewater management.